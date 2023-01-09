Arkansas legislator proposes making Daylight Saving Time permanent

A proposal to adopt Daylight Saving Time permanently will be presented to the Arkansas General Assembly in January.

ARKANSAS, USA — There is a new attempt to make Daylight Saving Time permanent in Arkansas ahead of the new legislative session.

State Representative Johnny Rye (R-Trumann) has proposed adopting Daylight Saving Time as permanent in the state— even if other states were to do otherwise.

Rye's proposed bill would make Daylight Saving Time the "standard time" in the state.

If the bill passes "after the second Sunday in March, and before the first Sunday in November" then the state standard time would not change in the month of November. Daylight Saving Time would be adopted permanently in the state.

If it passes "on or after the first Sunday in November and before the second Sunday in March" then at 2:00 a.m. the state standard time would advance one hour permanently.

The United States adopted Daylight Saving Time in 1918 as a way to give more daylight for "production purposes." The adoption was met with controversy and eventually revoked. It became optional for states and eventually in the 1960s, it returned as a federal mandate.