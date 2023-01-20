x
Fort Smith church to provide prom dresses for high school students

Prom Closet will be held on April 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church located at 200 N. 15th St.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith will be hosting "Prom Closet," a prom dress donation event on April 1, that allows high school students to pick out free formalwear for prom.

Prom Closet will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church located at 200 N. 15th St. Students must pre-register in order to attend the event and pick out their formal wear. 

In the meantime, the church is accepting formal dresses, jewelry, dress shoes, and handbags Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can drop off your donation at their office or at Northside High School located at 2301 N. B St.

If you are a high school student and would like to register, click here

For more information, contact Tiffany Pierce at 580-380-6656.

Clean out those closets! We need your formal wear donations for a Prom Closet event on April 1st. Spread the word to any...

Posted by Fort Smith First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, January 17, 2023

