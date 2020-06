Operation Juice Box provides police with juice boxes to give to kids while on patrol. The organization wants children to have a positive memory with law enforcement.

BARLING, Arkansas — Operation Juice Box (OJB) is headed to the Barling Police Department.

OJB provides patrol deputies and police officers across the country with juice boxes and other small items to pass out to the kids in the areas they patrol.

Their goal and mission is to help build positive relationships between law enforcement and youth, one juice box at a time.

OJB is a nonprofit organization.

For more information or to make a donation, visit operationjuicebox.org.