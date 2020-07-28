All Pro Tour bringing professional golf back to Fort Smith

Professional golf is making its way back to Fort Smith this August.

The All Pro Tour (APT) and the United Way of Fort Smith Area announced Tuesday (July 28), a two-year partnership that's bringing professional golf event to the area.

The United Way Charity Golf Classic presented by Cherokee Casino in Roland will feature 156 of the best PGA hopefuls competing on the Hardscrabble Country Club course, one of Arkansas's top-rated golf courses.

“We’re excited to bring professional golf back to the Fort Smith area. Hardscrabble Country Club is a great test of golf and a perfect setting for this event. Fort Smith has a great legacy of hosting professional golf events and we are certain this will be one of the best events on our 2020 schedule,” says Gary DeSerrano, President of All Pro Tour.

The event will happen on August 5th-8th and will include a pro-am event, clinics, and a 72-hole championship finishing on Saturday, August 8.

The tournament purse is expected to be $140,000, with the tournament champion taking home $35,000.

“United Way of Fort Smith Area is very excited to partner with All Pro Tour, Hardscrabble Country Club, and Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland to bring professional golf back to our region. The tournament will be a great economic boost for our local community and businesses while directly benefiting our 32 Partner Agencies and United Way Initiatives. We are looking forward to a week of excellent professional golf with 156 PGA hopefuls and exciting community activities. In addition, we greatly appreciate Arvest Bank and ORR Automotive Group for their early commitments to ensure the success of the tournament. Most importantly, 100% of the sponsorships and proceeds beyond this point will go directly to impact our work in the community,” says Eddie Lee Herndon, President/CEO, United Way of Fort Smith Area.