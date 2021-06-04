Pride Month events being held in Northwest Arkansas

Several pride events are being hosted in Northwest Arkansas throughout the month.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — June is Pride Month, and The Momentary is celebrating with a community resource fair this weekend. Later this month, NWA Equality will host their pride parade.

“We are really excited to be able to gather together, and that was really the spirit of this event,” The Momentary Engagement Manager Katie Robertson said.

The You Belong Community Resource Fair is a partnership between The Momentary and the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter. Inside The Momentary, people will find vendors who provide support to the LGBTQ+ community and ally organizations.

“To be able to have a lot of different resources and a lot of folks from different parts of the community coming together and also just sharing what they have to offer and creating a sense of fellowship and friendship for the day,” Robertson said.

Inside the roadhouse, there will be live entertainment from DJ Girlfriend, a drag show, and testimonials from domestic abuse survivors. Robertson says they are excited to be hosting this in-person event.

“We really wanted to make space for different people in the community and make sure everyone knew they are welcome. That is one thing at the Momentary, we welcome all, and we felt this was a great opportunity to do something for the community and make space,” she said.

On Dickson Street in Fayetteville, NWA Equality will be hosting their 17th annual NWA pride parade on Saturday, June 26, after having to hold it virtually last year due to the pandemic. The parade will have Covid-19 safety measures in place, and everyone in the parade will be wearing masks. Monica Jannati with NWA equality says they are excited to have the parade in person this year, but anyone who isn’t comfortable there will live streaming the parade.

“This is something we plan, as soon as it ends, we start planning next year, so planning for a virtual parade and then transitioning to an in-person parade has been an all hands on deck, but we have great board members, a great director of pride, a great pride community and a great community that is willing to help us whenever we need,” she said.