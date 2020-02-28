President of the 8th Federal Reserve District speaks in Fort Smith about coronavirus threat to economy

The president of the 8th District of the federal reserve, James Bullard, spoke Friday morning about the threat of coronavirus to the global economy.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — With the coronavirus affecting people in the United States, many people are wondering how the illness will impact the economy.

The president of the 8th District of the federal reserve, James Bullard, spoke Friday (Feb. 28) morning at the Fort Smith Chamber of Commence Federal Reserve Economy Breakfast.

Bullard spoke mainly about the impact the coronavirus is having on the economy. He said that global economic growth is expected to slow down, but overall the U.S. economy was in a good position for this kind of shock.

He said overall, it’s under control, but people will see an impact locally.

“Citizens here have probably saved up for retirement or have money in markets. They are going to be looking at that very carefully, I’m sure. And I’m sure it’s the talk of the town here and in that sense, you do get direct effects. And then also you know, a lot of companies her and all around the U.S. are tied internationally in various ways,” Bullard said.