Premier High Schools applying to open Fort Smith campus for ‘at risk’ students

Premier High School amended application requests to open a school for at-risk students with an enrollment cap of 300.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith could have another charter high school in August, with Premier High School seeking a charter amendment from the Arkansas Board of Education to open a school for at-risk students with an enrollment cap of 300.

Officials with Lewisville, Texas-based RES made the request to the Charter Authorizing Panel of the Arkansas Department of Education on Jan. 11 as part of an amended charter request to merge the education company’s Premier High School charters in Little Rock and Fort Smith. RES is also seeking to open charter high schools in Jonesboro and Texarkana.

The Fort Smith campus is set to open in August with enrollment estimated at 135 students if the amendment is approved by the Board of Education. Officials with Premier said they do not yet have a location for the Fort Smith campus.

