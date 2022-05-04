Precautionary boil order issued for parts of western Farmington

Those impacted should boil water used for drinking or food preparation briskly for at least one minute before use.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A precautionary boil order has been issued for a section of Washington County in western Farmington. It's advised impacted utility customers boil any water used for cooking before use.

The area under the boil order includes homes and businesses along Little Elm Road north of Rheas Mill Road west of Farmington, including Amber lane and the west part of Gibson Hill Road.

Josh Moore, the general manager of the Washington County Water Authority, issued the boil order due to the possibility of contaminated water entering the water distribution system for the area.

Under the boil order, all those affected are advised that water may be unsafe for human consumption. Those impacted should boil water used for drinking or food preparation briskly for at least one minute before use. It would be best to discard all ice cubes, and you should use only boiled water for making ice.

The boil order will remain in effect until the water system meets an adequate disinfectant level and a bacteria survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

Moore issued the boil order in response to a water main break.

