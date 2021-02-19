Precautionary boil order issued for parts of south Sebastian County due to low water pressure

The order has been issued for Hackett and the communities in the Sugarloaf area and Slaytonville.

HACKETT, Ark. — A precautionary boil order has been issued for parts of south Sebastian County because of possible contaminated water that may have entered the James Fork Regional Water distribution system due to low water pressure.

The boil order was issued Friday, Feb. 19.

All James Fork Regional Water customers in the impacted areas are advised that their water may be unsafe for human consumption. Water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute before use. All ice cubes should be discarded, and only boiled water should be used to make ice.

The order will remain in effect until the possible contaminated water has been removed from the system, an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system, and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.