Precautionary boil order issued for some Van Buren residents

Customers of Concord Water and Sewer PFB of Crawford County near Rudy Road north of the Van Buren High School are under the order.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A precautionary boil order has been issued for some Van Buren residents due to a water main break.

Customers of Concord Water and Sewer PFB of Crawford County near Rudy Road north of the Van Buren High School (Oliver Springs, West Rudy, North 24th, North 16th, North 21st, Balleta, Primrose and Broduck Road) are advised that their water may not be safe for consumption.

Under the order, affected customers must boil water for one minute before use. All ice cubes should and discarded.