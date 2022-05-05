Precautionary boil order issued for parts of Madison County

The area under the boil order includes homes and businesses along Hickory Flat Road, Hickory Springs Road, Copeland Lane and Natural Walk Road.

HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — A precautionary boil order has been issued for part of Madison County Thursday, May 5. It's advised impacted utility customers boil any water used for cooking before use.

The notice is issued as a precautionary measure due to the loss of normal pressure on the system after a water line was washed out by heavy rains.

Under the boil order, all those affected are advised that water may be unsafe for human consumption. Those impacted should boil water used for drinking or food preparation briskly for at least one minute before use. It would be best to discard all ice cubes, and you should use only boiled water for making ice.

The boil order will remain in effect until the water system meets an adequate disinfectant level and a bacteria survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

