Precautionary boil order canceled in Franklin & Logan Counties

Milltown-Washburn Water customers in Franklin and Logan Counties have been released from a precautionary boil advisory.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Milltown-Washburn Water customers in Franklin and Logan County have been released from a precautionary boil advisory.

The water supply to Milltown-Washburn Water was temporarily cut off in February due to an emergency with their water supplier.

Franklin County verbally declared a disaster as of 1:00 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 22) and submitted a request to the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management for a 2,000-gallon water hippo to assist customers in need of drinking water.

After water service was later restored, a boil order was placed on affected customers.