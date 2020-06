27-year-old Caleb Pyle and 27-year-old Alexandria Munyon broke into the woman's home, bound her, held her at knifepoint, and robbed her.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — On Friday (June 5) Prarie Grove Police Department officers responded to a call where two suspects entered an elderly woman’s home, bound her forcefully at knifepoint, and robbed her.

Officers worked quickly to obtain information and then forwarded it to surrounding agencies.