Prairie Grove man crashes vehicle during police chase, fled on foot and found hiding in storage building

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — The Prairie Grove Police Department has charged 24-year-old David Jones with two counts of Reckless Driving, two counts of Fleeing and Criminal Mischief after a police chase through multiple towns.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday (June 21) a Prairie Grove patrol officer responded to a reckless driver on Highway 62.

According to a police report, the officer chased the suspect in two separate vehicle pursuits which ended when the suspect drove down a ravine and crashed into a fence post.

The suspect fled from the car and was eventually found after police searched the area for two hours.

Radar indicated that the vehicle was traveling 112 miles per hour, and the officer engaged in a vehicle pursuit throughout the streets of Prairie Grove and east into Farmington and Fayetteville.

Prairie Grove officers lost contact with the suspect’s vehicle near the University of Arkansas campus, according to the report.

At approximately 8:50 p.m., the Prairie Grove officer received multiple 911 reports of a vehicle traveling recklessly up and down S. Mock Street with at least one deflated rear tire. The rim was causing sparks and damage to the roadway.

The officer determined the driver to be the suspect vehicle from the earlier pursuit.

Officers began a second pursuit which traveled throughout the streets of Prairie Grove and then east onto Illinois Chapel Road.

The vehicle drove into a hayfield off of South Highway 265 and down a ravine where it crashed into a fence post.

The driver fled on foot and officers engaged in a two-hour search of the area.

Eventually, the suspect was found hiding in a residential storage building and was taken into custody.

