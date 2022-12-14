Prairie Grove students and staff skip school amid video controversy

A video depicting the deaths of staff and their children dated December 14th is leading to large-scale absences.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Many Prairie Grove staff and students were absent from school on Dec. 14 in response to a video controversy.

The Prairie Grove School District Interim Superintendent Pete Joenks, says Wednesday brought more student and staff absences than normal.

It comes after a video shown during a recent school security training sparked outrage in the community. Accompanied by somber music, it said "on December 14, 2022, a gunman opened fire inside Prairie Grove High School." It goes on to show photos of school staff and their children, depicting them as victims.

"Two weeks ago, it was difficult. And my prayer is that we can heal from this and some people and some individuals, it's going to take longer than others," said the interim superintendent. "I visited every school today this morning and saw some very good instruction going on. And we're having school as usual."

Superintendent Reba Holmes is on leave in light of the controversy surrounding the video and announced she will retire in June. Joenks stepped into the interim position and explained that although it's been difficult, he's received help from other administrators and relied on experience. Joenks explained that the district is focused on moving forward, already offering to counsel those involved.

"Talk and counsel will help meet the needs of those that may have had an overly traumatic experience or a traumatic experience with this. Because we you know, it was a misjudgment. And we that we've addressed that by drawing to have more resources for our staff," said Joenks.

He says the district is in the process of talking with staff to determine exactly what they need.

"It's been difficult, and it's been challenging, but we got to come together as a school district and a team, we have a wonderful community here in Prairie Grove. We have a wonderful school district, and we're going to learn lessons from this. And we're going to move forward, and we're going to heal and get better," said Joenks.

Corporal David Faulk is the upcoming mayor of Pea Ridge and a school resource officer for the district. In a statement on Wednesday to 5 News, he said the following:

For the SROs it's been business as usual. Our goal is the continuation of protection for the children of our school district.

The attendance for today looks fairly normal. The goal of today was to bring a sense of normalcy to the school district.

We have no concerns moving forward. We believe that the security added today gave the parents of Prairie Grove some added information needed to make a decision that was best for their children.

In relation to moving forward, that is a question that each person must answer for themselves. The residents of Prairie Grove are strong, kind, and gracious individuals. We all to heal and move forward in different ways. That is a personal answer that each individual deserves the right to answer for themselves.

I think we all have a similar response. Love each other, give time to heal, and show grace to all.

