Prairie Grove School District temporarily closes all schools due to quarantined staff

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — The Prairie Grove School District announced via Facebook today (Nov. 8) that all Prairie Grove District schools will be temporarily closed and switching to virtual instruction.

This decision was taken due to the number of staff members who are quarantined. 

"The quarantine requirements have really affected our child nutrition staff, bus drivers, custodians, several teachers, and building level administrators." 

This will apply to all grade levels. Virtual instruction will be from November 9, through November 11.

Updates will be provided at pgtigers.org.

