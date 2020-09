14-year-old Emily Farquharson is believed to have run away from home Friday (Sept. 25) morning.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Prairie Grove police are searching for a teenager believed to have run away from home.

According to the department, 14-year-old Emily Farquharson is believed to have run away from home Friday (Sept. 25) morning.

If you know of Emily's whereabouts you're asked to contact the Prairie Grove Police Department at 479-846-3270 with any information that will assist in finding her.