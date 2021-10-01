Prairie Grove officers receive award for heroic actions during shooting

Officer Gibson and Officer Franks responded to a reported domestic abuse on May 4. that almost cost them their lives.

The Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police presented the 2021 Officer of the Year award to Officers Andrew Gibson and Tyler Franks.

Officer Gibson and Officer Franks along with two Farmington officers responded to reported domestic abuse on May 4.

The suspect, 42-year-old Nickolas Colbert, allegedly fired multiple rounds from a shotgun and handgun at close range striking Officer Franks three times, critically wounding him. Officer Gibson returned fire striking Colbert at least four times according to Prairie Grove Police Department.

Officer Gibson removed Officer Franks from the home and immediately applied two tourniquets which saved his life. Officer Franks' left leg sustained unrepairable damage and had to undergo a partial amputation.

The Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police rewarded the officers for their heroic actions on that night.

The Department gave special thanks to Alderman Tony Cunningham, Doug Stumbaugh, and Rick Ault for attending and for supporting the officers.