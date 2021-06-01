Prairie Grove officer leaving rehab after losing leg in on-duty shooting

Officer Tyler Franks was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance last month.
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark — A Prairie Grove police officer that lost his leg due to injuries he suffered in a shooting while on duty will be released from rehab on Wednesday, according to Capt. Jeffrey O'Brien with the Prairie Grove Police Department.
Officer Tyler Franks was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance in May. While attempting to enter a bedroom, a suspect fired three rounds from a shotgun and semi-automatic pistol, striking Franks in the upper portion of both legs.
Officer Franks' legs were fractured, and his left leg sustained unrepairable damage to the vascular system, leading to a partial amputation.
His family says he can now stand and bear weight on his right leg and use his walker to make a few steps at a time.
His wife shared a video of his rehab.
I just wanted to give everyone an update on Tyler’s progress. I have been trying to send updates out but just haven’t had much time to, so I thought I would just update on here instead. At this time, he is still in rehab. He is able to transfer from his bed to a wheelchair without assistance. He is able to stand and bear weight on his right leg as well as use a walker to take several steps at a time. His ambulation with the walker is a recent development and is still very tentative as he is still very sore and is not something that is currently done daily. He is continuing to regain strength and mobility each day. His stay at rehab is expected to extend into the beginning of June, but we are confident that he will be able to go home once that time arises. He is still several months out from getting a prosthetic given that his injuries be provided with the time to heal. He is in good spirits and praises God every day for the life he was given. He understands the difficulties he will face in his recovery but is very optimistic that he will be up and doing anything he chooses as this journey progresses. We would like to extend our gratitude to everyone for the continued prayers, well wishes, love and overwhelming support. 🖤💙🖤 #pg7strongPosted by Amber Franks on Saturday, May 22, 2021
Capt. O'Brien says he will escort Officer Franks on his way home from 4:45 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. as he passes the Prairie Grove Police Department on Wednesday and hopes the community will come out to show their support.