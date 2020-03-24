Power restored for SWEPCO customers in Farmington

Power has been restored to all Farmington area customers.

FARMINGTON, Ark. — UPDATE: Power has been restored to all Farmington area customers. About half of the 1,600 customers affected by the outage had power restored by 2:11 p.m. and the remaining 800 by 4:33 p.m. The outage began about 12:35 p.m. and was caused by a vehicle striking a utility pole.

Original story:

SWEPCO crews are working to restore power in Farmington after a vehicle struck a utility pole.

According to SWEPCO spokesperson Peter Main, 1,600 customers in the area of Highway 62, Broyles Street and East Highway 170 in Farmington are without power right now.

SWEPCO is asking motorists to avoid that area at this time.

The cause of the accident and the driver's condition are not known at this time.

It's unknown how long it will take to restore power.