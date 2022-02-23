Power outages/flight delays in NWA and the River Valley

ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather is sweeping through the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas this week. Here are some important links to stay up to date with the latest delays and outages.
Important links to save
XNA Arrivals/Departures
Road Conditions - Arkansas Department of Transportation
https://www.idrivearkansas.com/ (live cameras and road conditions)
POWER COMPANIES
SWEPCO
OZARKS
ARKANSAS VALLEY ECC
BLACK HILLS
CARROLL
OG&E
