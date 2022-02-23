x
Power outages/flight delays in NWA and the River Valley

Keep up to date with the latest road conditions, power outages and flight delays where you live.

ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather is sweeping through the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas this week. Here are some important links to stay up to date with the latest delays and outages. 

Important links to save

XNA Arrivals/Departures

https://www.flyxna.com/departures-arrivals 

Road Conditions - Arkansas Department of Transportation

https://www.idrivearkansas.com/ (live cameras and road conditions)

POWER COMPANIES 

SWEPCO

https://www.swepco.com/outages/

OZARKS

https://www.ozarksecc.com/outage/map 

ARKANSAS VALLEY ECC 

http://66.148.39.2/OMSWebMap/OMSWebMap.htm?clientKey=undefined 

BLACK HILLS

https://www.blackhillsenergy.com/outages 

CARROLL

https://www.outageentry.com/Outages/outage.php?Client=CECAR

OG&E

https://outagemap.oge.com/  

