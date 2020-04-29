Power outages in our area as storms roll through

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Severe storms are causing power outages through the area.
As of 8:55 p.m., around 3,600 customers are without power.
SWEPCO - 59 in the Farmington area, 5 in Springdale, about 179 in Fayetteville.
OG&E - 627 in Fort Smith, 52 in the Haskell area.
CARROLL ELECTRIC - Around 576 in Siloam Springs, 492 in Huntsville.
OZARKS ELECTRIC - 1,704 in Washington County.
ENTERGY - 315 in Harrison.
ARKANSAS VALLEY - 472 in Crawford County, 19 in Franklin County.
COOKSON HILLS - 47 in Sequoyah County.
This is a developing story and will be updated when needed.