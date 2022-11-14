x
Power outages affecting over 1000 people in Washington County

SWEPCO is reporting outages in Fayetteville, Greenland, West Fork and Prairie Grove.

Power outages are affecting several people in Washington County Monday, Nov. 14, night.

Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) is reporting outages in Fayetteville, Greenland, West Fork and Prairie Grove.

People around the outage recorded a transformer that blew near Wedington and North Sang Avenue several times before the power got cut out. 

Power came back in some areas at about 9:30 p.m. but currently, 1900 people are still without power at this time. 

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

