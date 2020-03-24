local Power outage impacting southeast Fayetteville Almost 1,500 people are without power in southeast Fayetteville Tuesday (Mar. 24) morning. Credit: KFSM FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Almost 1,500 people are without power in southeast Fayetteville Tuesday (Mar. 24) morning. Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) customers are the ones who are experiencing the outage. SWEPCO estimates that power will be restored to its customers around 1:30 p.m. Fayetteville Arkansas Police Department POWER OUTAGE: The southeast part of Fayetteville is currently experi... encing a power outage impacting approximately 1,500 people. SWEPCO estimates their restoration time around 1:30 PM. Facebook