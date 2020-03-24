Power outage impacting southeast Fayetteville

Almost 1,500 people are without power in southeast Fayetteville Tuesday (Mar. 24) morning.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Almost 1,500 people are without power in southeast Fayetteville Tuesday (Mar. 24) morning.

Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) customers are the ones who are experiencing the outage.

SWEPCO estimates that power will be restored to its customers around 1:30 p.m.