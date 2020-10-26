x
Some power lines down in Fayetteville after semi-truck crashes into tree

Swepco crews are working to fix the remaining outages.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Power lines are down in Fayetteville after a semi-truck crashed into a tree.

A branch hit a power line, pulling the poll into a house on Lewis Ln., resulting in around nine power outages.

Fayetteville Fire Department responded to the accident, and no injuries were reported.

A few have been restored, and Swepco crews are out working to restore the rest by the end of the day.

