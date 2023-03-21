Arkansans see potential scams as they buy tickets for Sweet 16

The Hogs are in Vegas, and while many fans are excited for the Sweet 16 matchup, other fans are warning of potential ticket scams for those attending the game.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With the Razorbacks headed to Las Vegas to take on UCONN in the Sweet 16 matchup of March Madness— many fans are headed to Sin City to cheer them on.

"We ended up finding three round trip tickets for $400 total, like for all three," Drew Melton, a fan headed to Las Vegas, said. "I mean, with prices that cheap, we couldn't really turn it down."

Melton and his friends were in Des Moines for the Hogs' wins over Illinois and Kansas. A trip to Vegas sounded great— with flights booked, now he just needs tickets to the game.

"We started, obviously, just looking online on official sites, you know, seeing them for around like $250," Melton said. "We figured we might be able to get them a little cheaper."

So they turned to Facebook, hoping someone would be reselling their tickets.

"Every single one of them, basically, that I was messaging, just seemed a little off," he said. "A little sketchy, like something was off about it."

Comments on his post were full of what he thinks are scammers, and he wasn't the only one who thought that.

"They're very much not real people, or they're just straight-up scammers," Jessica Kirby said.

Kirby has also been searching Facebook for tickets, but she agrees that comments saying they have tickets have seemed a little off.

"So it's just made me leery, to where if I don't know you, or if I don't know a mutual friend of yours that can, you know, tell me you're a legitimate person, I'm not buying your tickets off Facebook," Kirby described.

We reached out to the Better Business Bureau of Arkansas, who explained how the message when it comes to buying tickets off social media is simple.

If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

"If you have, you know, that feeling in your gut that maybe something is off, feel free to contact us at the Better Business Bureau," Cara Carlin with the BBB said. "And if you have a ticket and you're not sure if it's a legitimate ticket, you can always call the arena to verify your tickets legitimacy."

So if you're still looking for tickets, be careful of where it's coming from— the last thing you want is to think you have an in but really be left out of the arena.