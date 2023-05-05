Local student attends King's coronation in London

Grayson Wise of Poteau is in London getting her master's degree in art history at the Courtauld Institute of Art.

Example video title will go here for this video

POTEAU, Okla. — Spanish version: Para español haga click aqui.



Thousands of Americans are in London for the coronation of King Charles III including a Poteau native who happens to live there since last September.

5NEWS Daren Bobb visited her through Zoom about the big day.

Grayson Wise of Poteau is in London getting her master's degree in art history at the Courtauld Institute of Art. Wise says you can't go anywhere and not see something related to the coronation.

"I am around a lot of the different like tourist shops and stuff. You just see them on the streets and I mean it's just packed with like random coronation things in there just anything relating to the royal family. I feel like even more than usual" said Wise.

Wise says UK flags are everywhere.

"Tons and tons of UK flags. You'll walk down Oxford Street which honestly I try to avoid because it's super packed. But I mean seriously there are these giant UK flags everywhere and they're all for the coronation," said Wise.

Wise arrived in London right before the passing of the queen and witnessed the events surrounding that. Now, she's there to witness a coronation.

"This is crazy because most people have never seen both of those things in their lives so I think people are definitely kind of trying to figure out the same way that I am," said Wise.

She says besides lining the streets, most gathered inside the ever-popular pubs to watch the event.

"They're streaming the coronation or they're doing some sort of special like deal for pints and stuff. I mean, that's probably we're all be on coronation day, watching the coronation there with some of my friends," said Wise.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device