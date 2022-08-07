Poteau residents asked to conserve water

Until further notice, the City of Poteau is asking its water customers to curtail unnecessary water usage and conserve when possible.

POTEAU, Okla. — Customers who use Poteau Valley Improvement Authority are currently being asked to conserve water.

According to James Morrison with Poteau Valley Improvement Authority, they are running the plant at max capacity.

Morrison says they are having trouble keeping up with demand.

Morrison says they are having trouble keeping up with demand.

Customers are asked to limit their water usage to immediate needs only and to refrain from any outdoor watering such as filling pools, watering lawns, etc.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on when the conservation could be lifted.

