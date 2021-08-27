Poteau Municipal Court to give warrant amnesty

If you would like to participate, you must appear at the Poteau Police Department in person from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

POTEAU, Okla. — Those with municipal warrants in Poteau can be granted amnesty in the coming weeks.

The Poteau Municipal Court will be offering warrant amnesty from Sept. 20 to Oct. 8.

Those with municipal warrants, failure to appear, failure to pay and collections will have all fees waived. The original fee must be paid in full, but no partial payments will be accepted.

If you would like to participate, you must appear at the Poteau Police Department in person from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.



If you are contacted by law enforcement outside of attempting to contact the Court Clerk, the full fine and all warrant fees will be accessed.