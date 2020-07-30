Poteau man injured after vehicle accident with Panama Police Officer

The officer was not injured but the other driver was taken to a hospital in Tulsa in serious condition and with head injuries, according to the report.

PANAMA, Oklahoma — A Panama, Oklahoma Police Officer was involved in a vehicle accident that injured one person.

According to an accident report, around 12:15 p.m. a Chevrolet Impala driven by 35-year-old Billy Smith of Poteau was traveling west when he failed to yield at a stop sign on Highway 59.

Officer Todd Adkins with the Panama Police Department was traveling north on Highway 59 and struck Smith.

Adkins was not injured but Smith was taken to a hospital in Tulsa in serious condition and with head injuries, according to the report.

The report states that Smith was under the influence of marijuana which was what caused the accident.