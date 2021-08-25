Poteau Hiring Fair to take place Thursday, August 26

The hiring fair will feature business and industry vendors ready to take applications for over 75 available positions.

POTEAU, Okla. — The Poteau Chambers of Young Professionals will be hosting the Poteau Hiring Fair on Thursday, August 26.

The Poteau Chamber and the Chamber Young Professional Groups have partnered with area chamber businesses and industry members to provide a venue for area residents to find available job positions immediately. The hiring fair will be held at the Donald W. Reynolds Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The business and industry vendors will be ready to take resumes and applications for over 75 positions that range from health care, retail, grocery, bakery, industrial and more.

Poteau Chamber says the jobs that will be available at the fair pay well with benefits; including 401K, insurance, vacations, holiday pay and more.

The chamber also says the companies that will be featured at the fair have a huge business sector and need employees for their customer bases.

"Without employees' businesses can't move forward and can't get our area what it needs," said the Poteau Chamber in a press release. "These businesses need employees to help move Poteau forward."