Poteau BalloonFest to be held at LeFlore County Fairgrounds

You can experience several shows, attractions, and balloon rides at this year's BalloonFest in Poteau.

POTEAU, Okla. — The Poteau BalloonFest will be held on Oct. 15-16 at the LeFlore County Fairgrounds.

The event will feature helicopter rides, mean-machine monster truck rides, tethered balloon rides, carnival rides, pony rides, and other attractions.

On Friday, gates will open at 12 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. On Saturday, gates will open at 10 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.

Admission is required for anyone ages four or older. The gate admission is $5. There will be a pre-purchase family package for $20 that will include five armbands. The armbands will not include access to all shows or attractions. The package must be bought from the Chamber Office and a 5% transaction fee will be charged to debit or credit card users.

Ticket prices are controlled and sold through different vendors and attraction operators, which is why tickets can not be purchased beforehand. Carnival prices are found below:

Carnival rides

- Thursday night: $20 armband with no parking or gate admission fee

- Friday: $25 armband from 7-11 p.m on-site parking and gate admission armbands are required.

- Saturday: $25 armband from 12-4 p.m. and at 6 p.m. on-site parking and gate admission armbands are required.

Free parking will be available at Carl Albert State College and free shuttle buses will be there to transport to and from the main gate. Parking on the main grounds is $5 per vehicle including buses, handicap, and motorcycles. If you leave and come back, you will be required to pay to park again.

Hot air balloon events will all be weather permitting. Balloon flights are likely to occur between 7-9 a.m. and 7-9 p.m. Because balloon flights strictly depend on atmospheric pressure and wind speeds, balloon flights and times cannot be guaranteed. Participants are required to be tall enough to see over the basket, which is approximately four feet tall. No refunds are offered if balloon flights are canceled.