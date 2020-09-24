Post Winery in Altus to offer grape picking for 1st time in its over 140-year history

ALTUS, Ark. — Post Winery is opening its vineyards to a “U-Pick” operation for the first time in its over 140 years of business.
Starting this weekend, Sept. 24-27, guests can pick fresh grapes by hand between 1:00 p.m. and 5 p.m.
This will continue for the next several weeks in the Ozarks until muscadine harvest ends.
There will be a $5 admission per person, which covers the first quart of fruit.
Additional fruit can be bought for $1.50 per lb.
Everyone is welcome to bring their own containers/shears, or Post will provide for a nominal fee.
Watch: Muscadine Harvest at Post Winery
In accordance with ADH regulations, social-distancing will be practiced and face masks will be required to enter the vineyard.
