Post Winery in Altus to offer grape picking for 1st time in its over 140-year history

Starting this weekend, Sept. 24-27, guests can pick fresh grapes by hand from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. until muscadine harvest ends.

ALTUS, Ark. — Post Winery is opening its vineyards to a “U-Pick” operation for the first time in its over 140 years of business.

There will be a $5 admission per person, which covers the first quart of fruit.

Additional fruit can be bought for $1.50 per lb.

Everyone is welcome to bring their own containers/shears, or Post will provide for a nominal fee.

In accordance with ADH regulations, social-distancing will be practiced and face masks will be required to enter the vineyard.