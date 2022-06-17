Possible sale of parking lot in Fort Smith causes dispute

Fort Smith Brewing Company and Rival C.R.E. found themselves in the middle of a dispute over the sale of a parking lot.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Audience members were asked to leave Thursday’s Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority (FCRA) meeting after board members said they became disruptive. Tensions boiled over when the topic of a parking lot, which sits adjacent to Fort Smith Brewing Company (FSBC) was called to order.

FSBC owner Quentin Willard says the lot has been used by his customers since the brewery opened. At that time, he sought to purchase the parking lot with the building but was told it wasn’t for sale and would remain city property for public parking. Last week, Willard says he was notified the lot was being sold to a third party.

Willard put in a bid to purchase the parking lot, but FCRA Executive Director and CEO Daniel Mann informed Willard the offer was unofficial and too late to be considered.

Following Thursday’s FCRA meeting, board members approved the offer to purchase the lot, but are reviewing contractual language before it is finalized.

In an email sent to 5NEWS, Mann stated the following:

“The buyer plans to redevelop and improve the parking lot to include landscaping and lighting. The purchase agreement will have a clause that the parking lot shall remain for public use, in addition to a deed restriction to that effect.”

The purchaser is Lloyd Sumpter, the owner of Rival C.R.E.— a development company that has purchased much of the land in the Historic District of Fort Chaffee.

Sumpter says the offer to purchase the lot was necessary with the purchase of the building that sits across from FSBC. With plans to remodel the space, once opened customers will need parking. The move is cost-saving instead of constructing a new lot from scratch.

Willard’s main concern is how the public use will be enforced. He is worried that in the future, customers will be required to pay to park, impacting his business. Additionally, if the lot sale is finalized, he’s worried spaces will be taken away for his customers to use. As it stands, FSBC only has ten parking spaces outside of the lot which cannot accommodate the total number of customers.

“We technically have ten spots along our building. We seat 75 people inside our taproom. We’re adding a deck to seat 75 more, so an establishment that has 150 seats, we’ve got ten parking spots,” said Willard.

However, Sumpter told the board the lot will remain open to the public and tells 5NEWS there is no plan to charge.