Plane crash wreckage found in Washington County, officials confirm

The crash, reported in the Winslow/Brentwood area, possibly involves up to eight people on board.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Crews are on the scene of a possible plane crash in southern Washington County north of Winslow and near the Brentwood area on Wednesday, May 17.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a plane lost altitude "and possibly crashed in south Washington County" at around 12:50 p.m.

Round Mountain Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene and setting up a staging area near Oak Grove Cemetery off Brentwood Mountain. Reports seem to point to the incident happening somewhere between Highway 71 and Oak Grove.

WCSO confirmed that the Fort Smith Airport Air Traffic Control also reported the possible plane crash. "We have deputies and other area law enforcement agencies in the area searching for the airplane now but nothing has been located at this time. We will update this post as soon as we learn more," they said in a statement.

According to the Arkansas National Guard, their black hawk was on a training mission and unofficially is assisting agencies in Washington County. The aircraft wasn't officially requested, as that would come from the county judge through to the Governor and then to the Arkansas National Guard.

Update (2:40 p.m.)

According to WCSO Lt. Rick Jensen, a call came in from someone who thought they heard a plane sputter and then a loud bang and sent authorities all over the area.

Three aircraft are currently up in the air (a military black hawk, a Mercy Health helicopter, and a helicopter registered with the Benton County Sheriff's Office).

Ground units, central ems, emergency management, state police and multiple fire departments helping.

Fort Smith air traffic control reported the possible plane crash after losing contact with the plane. The exact number of passengers on the plane isn't known but the type of plan can hold 8-12 people, Jensen said. He also said he was one of the first responders to the scene and "smelled fuel."

"We won't stop until we cover the entire area or find everybody," Jensen said.

Update (3:15 p.m.) "Only one soul on board."

The plane had "only one soul on board" which was confirmed to be the pilot, according to Jensen. Officials were able to ping the pilot's cell phone, which was last located in the area of the Brentwood Mountains.

Type of plane: King Air 90

Update (3:45 p.m.)

Authorities confirmed they have found what they believe to have been the crash site.

5NEWS is on the scene gathering more information, and once more confirmed details are available this story will be updated.

