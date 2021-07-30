Police: Possible attempted abduction in Prairie Grove, no arrest made

A woman says she was punched and cut on her arm during a possible attempted abduction off Hogeye Rd. She said, “I reached for my gun, and he took off running."

PRAIRIE GROVE, Arkansas — A Prairie Grove woman is speaking out after almost being abducted Tuesday (July 27) afternoon.

The woman says she wants to be kept anonymous, but she wanted to share her story to help others. She wants to let everyone know that situations like this can happen to anyone, anywhere.

After getting off work around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the local woman says she was stopped in the middle of Hogeye Road in Prairie Grove.

“A Hispanic male got out of the car and was like, waving at me,” the woman said.

She says the man walked to her car and asked for directions, and when she told him she couldn’t help, he tried to reach for her door handle.

“I tried to roll my window up, and he punched me in the face and cut my arm,” she said.

She said he wasn't able to harm her further because she was armed.

“I reached for my gun, and he took off running,” she said.

She believes her reaction to the situation is why she’s able to speak about it today. “I didn’t panic,” she said. “I feel like if I would’ve panicked, it would have ended differently.”

She later drove away and called the police. Lt. Bret Hagan with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they issued a BOLO or “be on the lookout” alert. “We are looking for a black, unknown year Chevy Tahoe,” Lt. Hagan said.

As of now, police don’t have a license plate for the SUV or any distinct features. However, on the woman’s vehicle, they saw “1FW” written on it.

“Police believe that was a part of human trafficking or sex trafficking,” the woman said. She says the number and letter mean, “One female white. Details them one person, female, my race.”

“We’re trying to figure out how those markings got there,” Lt. Hagan said. They are working to identify a suspect, asking, “Who may have placed those marking in the vehicle?”

The woman believes she was watched and followed. “They knew where I worked, and they had to have known that I was leaving work,” she said.

Although she has a few injuries, she says it could’ve been much worse.

“I’m alive,” she said. “I’m thankful to be alive. A bruise and a cut didn’t take me out, so.”

Below is a composite photo the victim produced with an artist of the reported suspect.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating. As of now, they have not officially confirmed if this was a sex trafficking incident.

However, they are asking that anyone who may have been in the Prairie Grove area off Hogeye Road on July 28 call if they saw anything suspicious.