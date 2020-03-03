Positive People of Fort Smith to collect treats to honor local firefighters

Positive People of Fort Smith group is collecting treats to honor local firefighters in Fort Smith.

"Our favorite thing to do is to honor our local heroes. The men and women who put their lives on the line so that we may go about our lives every day."

For St. Patrick's day, they've decided it's the firefighters turn to be recognized.

Positive People of Fort Smith is asking for as many commercial treats as possible to deliver to all 12 firehouses in Fort Smith.

Only commercial snacks and goodies will be accepted, no drinks. They are asking to please avoid homemade goodies.

Donations can be dropped off at Deramus Travel at the Stonewood Village Shopping Center located at 7320 Rogers Ave, Suite in Fort Smith.