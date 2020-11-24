Porch pirates: Police share tips to sink their ship

They are out to steal Christmas and looking for easy targets. The Fort Smith Police Dept. shared tips to help citizens outsmart these modern-day grinches.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Christmas is a month away, and packages of toys, electronics and gifts of all kinds are being delivered to porches everywhere.

We work hard to be able to buy presents for those we love and take the time to choose the perfect gifts for them. We feel joy and anticipation when we order gifts, because this is the season of giving after all, and for most, giving feels much better than taking.

Porch pirates don't care about any of that. They are out to steal Christmas wherever they find opportunity, and they are looking for easy targets.

The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) wants to help the community stay protected from these modern-day grinches and shared 10 tips to sink porch pirates' ships.

Porch Pirates: 10 Tips to Sink Their Ship

If you see a suspicious vehicle driving slowly in your neighborhood, get the tag number.

Don't have packages delivered when you are not home. Consider the office if your employer will allow it or another supervised location.

Set up a “deliver only if signed for” with the delivery company.

Invest in a package safe.

Home surveillance systems are cheap and effective.

Look after your neighbors.

If you can’t be home, send it to a trusted friend or neighbor who’s home during the day.

Stop by the delivery company and pick up your package there.

Set up in-store delivery for online purchases from websites that have a brick-and-mortar store in the city limits (i.e., Best Buy, Walmart, Kohl’s, Target, etc.)