R&B singer-songwriter DaniLeigh shares advice with local students during UA visit

The event was part of the UA Black Alumni Society's efforts to raise scholarship money for nearly 9,200 Arkansas students.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Popular singer, songwriter and dancer DaniLeigh visited the University of Arkansas - Fayetteville to speak with high school students from across the state as part of the Black Alumni Society Reunion.

During her talk, she answered their eager questions, shared parts of her journey to becoming a certified triple-Platinum artist and encouraged them to pursue their dreams and goals no matter what.

According to her biography, DaniLeigh shares the philosophy that "At the end of the day, this is just a moment. You gotta just keep going.”

"There's so much going on in the world today, and not a lot of positive things. So whenever we get an opportunity to do an event like this where we can connect somebody who has a huge impact and influence and pair them with these students and put them in the same room so that they can have real conversations about life, the Black Alumni Society is happy to do that," said Synetra Hughes, event organizer.

The event was part of the UA Black Alumni Society's efforts to raise scholarship money for nearly 9,200 Arkansas students.

DaniLeigh says she believes the scholarships are a great opportunity for students to grow and educate themselves.

"It's really beautiful. This event today - why I'm here, really helps raise that money so it feels amazing to be apart of that," said the singer.

Hughes says the Black Alumni Society and DaniLeigh share similar platforms, which aims to empower young people and encourage them to be the best versions of the themselves that they can be.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device