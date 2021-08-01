Pope County casino case hinges on meaning of ‘the’

Will Gulfside Casino get to keep its Pope County license? It depends on what the meaning of the word “the” is.

The Arkansas Supreme Court is being asked to decide how that word is defined, and a few others, in the case Cherokee Nation Businesses and Arkansas Racing Commission vs. Gulfside Casino Partnership. Final briefs were submitted Monday, Aug. 9. The Court has rejected oral arguments and comes back into session Sept. 9.

Gulfside, which operates a casino in Gulfport, Miss., was awarded the license July 31, 2020, by the Racing Commission, which now is a plaintiff in the suit against Gulfside.