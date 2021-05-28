Pools, splash pads across the region opening for Memorial Day weekend

All park locations are opening at full capacity, and none will require face coverings.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Many public pools and aquatic centers in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are opening in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Springdale and Bentonville aquatic centers are opening their doors to the public on Saturday, May 29th.

The pool at Creekmore Park in Fort Smith is also opening this Saturday, and the many splash pads across the city.

The Rogers Aquatic Center is expected to open at full capacity next week, on June 1st.

Today, families made their way out to the Gravette Splash Park for their reopening day. Park staff have been preparing for this weekend since April and are excited to welcome back the entire community.

“It’s really good that we have our diving board fixed from last year, we have a new board, the slides are in good shape, it’s a beautiful day to swim and have fun,” says Corbin Anderson, park manager.