Local News

Poll: Voters evaluate Sarah Sanders, Leslie Rutledge on favorability

ARKANSAS, USA — Eleven months until they may square off in a GOP primary for Arkansas Governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders is viewed more favorably by voters than Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

A new Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll of 535 statewide voters shows that Sanders is sitting with a 43.5-41.5% favorable-unfavorable rating, while Rutledge is viewed 31% favorably to 41% unfavorably.

Q: Do you have a favorable or unfavorable view of Sarah Huckabee Sanders?

43.5% Favorable
41.5% Unfavorable
15% Don’t Know

Q: Do you have a favorable or unfavorable view of Leslie Rutledge?

31% Favorable
41% Unfavorable
28% Don’t Know

