Poll: Voters evaluate Sarah Sanders, Leslie Rutledge on favorability

ARKANSAS, USA — Eleven months until they may square off in a GOP primary for Arkansas Governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders is viewed more favorably by voters than Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.
A new Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll of 535 statewide voters shows that Sanders is sitting with a 43.5-41.5% favorable-unfavorable rating, while Rutledge is viewed 31% favorably to 41% unfavorably.
Q: Do you have a favorable or unfavorable view of Sarah Huckabee Sanders?
43.5% Favorable
41.5% Unfavorable
15% Don’t Know
Q: Do you have a favorable or unfavorable view of Leslie Rutledge?
31% Favorable
41% Unfavorable
28% Don’t Know
