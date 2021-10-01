Poll: More than 2-to-1 support for eliminating personal income tax

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has been lowering income taxes during his two terms in office and is planning to drop the top income tax rate from 5.9% to 5.5% or lower.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans would easily support eliminating the state personal income tax, even if it meant increasing other taxes or cutting state services, according to a new statewide poll.

The final questions from the latest Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College survey of 916 likely Arkansas voters were released Sunday (Oct. 3). Respondents were asked:

Q. Generally speaking, do you support or oppose the elimination of personal income taxes in Arkansas?

54% Support

25.5% Oppose

20.5% Don’t Know

Q. (For those who support or don’t know) Would you support eliminating personal income taxes in Arkansas if you knew that, to make up lost revenue, elected officials would likely have to increase other taxes such as business and sales taxes, cut state services, or both?

49% Support

30% Oppose

21% Don’t know

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, a Republican candidate for Arkansas governor, said she wants to push a ballot initiative to eliminate the state income tax by 2030. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has been lowering income taxes during his two terms in office. Hutchinson and the state legislature are working on a plan to drop the top income tax rate from 5.9% to 5.5% or lower. Eliminating the state income tax would cut nearly half of the state’s current general revenues.