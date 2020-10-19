Poll: Highway funding proposal Issue 1 poised to pass

A new poll shows Issue 1, backed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the state’s major business interests, has the support of nearly 6 in 10 voters.

ARKANSAS, USA — Issue 1 – the ballot proposal that makes permanent a current half-cent sales tax for roads and highways – is poised to pass in November.

A new poll from Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College shows the legislatively-referred measure, backed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the state’s major business interests, has the support of nearly 6 in 10 voters.

The statewide survey was conducted Oct. 11-13, 2020 among 647 likely voters. The poll has a margin of error of +/-4.9%.

Question:

Thinking about the November election, there will be a proposed amendment to the Arkansas Constitution on the ballot regarding highway funding, known as Issue 1.

Issue 1 would continue a levy of a one-half percent sales and use tax for state highways and bridges; county roads, bridges, and other surface transportation; and city streets, bridges, and other surface transportation.

If the election were being held today, would you vote for or against Issue 1?

59% – For

31% – Against

10% – Don’t know