Police: 13-year-old girl missing from Saline County

Emma Grace Ebert was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, April 26, on Salem Road in Benton.

SALINE COUNTY, Ark — The Arkansas State Police is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing and endangered 13-year-old girl.

She has dark, blonde hair and it 5 feet and 2 inches tall. She weighs 100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing:

Dark colored shorts with green stripes on the sides

Dark long sleeved shirt with “FILA” on the front

White long sleeve shirt with tiny flowers on it

Black sneakers with white soles

Dark beanie with a white logo

Light purple glasses

carrying a green string backpack

Tan canvas bag.

Emma also has braces that currently have green bands.