Police: Suspicious blast wounds 3 in Nashville on Christmas

An explosion that shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning shattered windows, damaged buildings and wounded three people.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — An explosion that shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning shattered windows, damaged buildings, and wounded three people.

Authorities said they believed the blast was intentional. Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said police were responding to a report of shots fired when they encountered a recreational vehicle blaring a recording that said a potential bomb was to detonate in 15 minutes.

Police evacuated nearby buildings and called in the bomb squad. Then the RV exploded. The FBI is taking the lead in the investigation.