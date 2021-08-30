Police: Springdale shooting suspect at large, woman injured after leaping from hotel window

Police say the suspect is still at large and the investigation is ongoing.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police are investigating a shooting at a Springdale hotel after first responders arrived on the scene to find a woman who had jumped from the third floor.

According to Officer Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department, a shooting happened at an Extended Stay on America Luvene Ave. at around 4:30 p.m. Monday, August 30.

Taylor says a handgun was found near the woman that had lept from the hotel. She was transported to a hospital due to her injuries.

The woman told officers that an unknown male had attacked her in one of the hotel rooms. According to Officer Taylor, officers did not find anyone in the woman's room, but evidence that someone had fired a gun was discovered.

Police say it is still unclear what exactly went on inside the room.

A search for the unknown male who allegedly attacked the woman is ongoing.

The Springdale Police refused to comment on the suspect or his description at this time.