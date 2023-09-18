Police: Sebastian County man broke into a house, shot a man twice while he slept

Police say the man who was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds said he woke up to Barton "standing at the foot of his bed holding a pistol."

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — According to court documents, Sebastian County man James Vincent Barton, 30, is in custody facing burglary and attempted murder charges after deputies say he broke into a man's house and shot him while he was sleeping.

Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) Deputies say that, while responding to a reported shooting, they found Barton helping a man control bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds to his arms. The man was taken to a hospital, and said he woke up to Barton “standing at the foot of his bed holding a pistol.”

No bond has been set at this time, and Barton's next court date was set for Sept. 20, 2023.

