Police found two missing Fort Smith brothers

Fort Smith Police say Michael and Dusty Zachary, 13 and 12, have been located and are safe.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) asked for the public's help locating two brothers that went missing in the area.

FSPD said Michael and Dusty Zachary, 13 and 12, were last seen at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, in the 4200 block of Kinkead Ave.

Police say Michael was last seen wearing black Marvel pants and a brown jacket with a grey hood. Dusty was wearing black sweatpants, black NASA hoodie, and black shoes.

FSPD says the brothers were located safely.

