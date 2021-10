Springdale Police are looking for Ava Moore, 82, who has been missing since Thursday morning, (Oct.21).

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale Police are searching for Ava Moore, 82, who went missing from her residence Thursday morning,(Oct. 21).

Police say Moore has been missing from her residence on Carly Road in Springdale and her vehicle, a 2011 gray Toyota Camery, was not located at her home.

Police say Moore is of sound health and mind. According to the family, it is peculiar for Moore to leave without notifying someone.